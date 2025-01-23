Bjork Opens Up About Songwriting Process: “I Always Write One Song A Month”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 23rd, 2025 - 6:06 PM

According to nme.com, Björk has talked about her creative process by revealing that she “always writes one song a month.” The Icelandic singer and songwriter sat down for a rare filmed interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 where she discussed her new Cornucopia concert film, which will be out on Apple TV+ on January 24.

CORNUCOPIA on Apple Music @applemusic and AppleTV+ @AppleTV !! This Friday, 24th of January at 7pm PT. #AppleMusicLive i am so thrilled to share an hour excerpt of the Cornucopia concert film here with you online .

the full version will be played later in theatres .

this has… pic.twitter.com/jAfJnI5hFs — björk (@bjork) January 22, 2025

At one point in the conversation, Björk said:“I always write one song a month, one every two months. It doesn’t matter what happens in my life, it’s like the full moon or it’s just like a rhythm because I’ve been doing it so long. So I think the minute when I release an album, part of me is so relieved and so bored with the subject matter that I’m super excited to do something the complete opposite. So I start gathering info or research or whatever tech is going on as well. But then just to contradict what I just said… I also really get bored very easily, so I never want to do it twice the same.”

The artist adds: “So sometimes, I will first write all the songs, like I did 2015’s Vulnicura just with string arrangement songs, and then I do the next stage. Or sometimes I will start the complete other… Like with Utopia 2017, maybe on flute arrangements, doing flute arrangements for a year and rehearsing with flute players in my cabin every Friday and with us driving there and gelling together as a group and just becoming really good friends, and that becomes the heart of an album. And then afterwards, I will stick other stuff on top. So I think, yeah… it’s a mix of what’s going on.”