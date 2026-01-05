Björk Wants Greenland to Declare Independence As Donald Trump Threatens Possibly Taking Over

Home News Khalliah Gardner January 5th, 2026 - 8:04 PM

In a surprising twist involving global politics and art, Icelandic singer Björk has expressed her support for Greenland becoming independent. This comes amid rumors of U.S. interest in the island. According to Consequence, former President Donald Trump suggested that the United States might consider acquiring Greenland, which has stirred up political debates and public discussion.

Björk, famous for her unique music and focus on environmental issues, has always supported the idea of cultural and political independence around the world. She thinks Greenland should be able to control its own resources and culture without outside interference. Her view is part of a larger belief that smaller countries should have the right to decide their own future while keeping their distinct identities in today’s globalized society. Greenland, which is now a self-governing territory of Denmark, is working towards becoming more independent but has not achieved this goal yet. Björk’s support strengthens the push for independence and puts her on the same side as many people in Greenland who want more control over their land.

The singer pointed out the environmental impact of outside control. Greenland’s large ice sheets and natural resources are vital for fighting climate change, and Björk says that people should respect and protect them instead of using them for political advantages. As people increasingly talk about Greenland’s future, Björk is adding a cultural and human angle to the conversation. Her support could shape what people think by highlighting important topics like self-rule, environmental fairness, and keeping Greenland’s culture alive.