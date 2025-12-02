Björk Shares She’s Working on a New Album

Home News Emily Lopez December 2nd, 2025 - 6:48 PM

Björk is an Icelandic, award-winning singer-songwriter who has been singing since she was 11 years old in 1977. She went on to release her Debut album in 1993. Since then, Björk has remained consistent in releasing new albums every few years, releasing 10 studio albums in total. Now, it would appear that she will be releasing an 11th album sometime soon. According to Consequence, she silently announced her 11th album with an Instagram post announcing her upcoming Reykjavik Arts Festival exhibition. The National Gallery of Iceland noted that one of Björk’s three installations would feature “a new work based on music from her forthcoming album, currently in development.” Björk’s exhibition will open on May 30, 2026, alongside James Merry’s exhibition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Listasafn Íslands (@listasafnislands)

As of right now, all that is known is that there will be a new album released, not the date or the name of the album in question. It is likely that closer to its release, there will be more announcements made regarding what to expect. Also, it is safe to assume that the release date will be after the exhibition has ended. As of right now, it has been around three years since the release of her most recent album, Fossora, which came out in 2022. Even though it’s been some time since Björk released a new album, she also recently collaborated with Rosalia and Yves Tumor on “Berghain,” which will be released on Novemeber 7th. This should make the wait for the new album a little easier for those who have been eagerly awaiting a new release.