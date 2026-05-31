Dave Grohl Performs “Kaiowas” with Sepultura in Los Angeles

Home News Jonah Schwartz May 31st, 2026 - 4:40 PM

Dave Grohl, Foo Fighters founder and frontman as well as former Nirvana drummer, recently the joined Brazilian metal band Sepultra to perform their song “Kaiowas,” Blabbermouth reports. Grohl joined the band on drums for the final show of their North American tour at Sepultra’s headlining concert at the Wiltern in Los Angeles, California, on May 29. You can watch the video here:

This is not the first interaction between the American rocker and the Brazilian metal band. In 2015, Grohl spoke about his love for Sepultra while on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.” He praised the band’s 1996 album Roots, saying, “You know what’s crazy? One of my favorite heavy metal bands of all time is from Brazil. This band called Sepultra. I mean, Sepultra, they’re amazing, but one of the crazy things they did, they made this album called Roots. But they incorporated crazy Brazilian instrumentation into, like, the heaviest music you’ve ever heard in your life. It kind of, like, changed the game. It was the heaviest thing ever.” In a 2017 issue of Mojo Magazine, Grohl continued his praise, naming Roots as one of the albums and songs that saved his life and shaped his sonic imagination.

Grohl’s love for Sepultra eventually led him to recruit the band’s former frontman, Max Cavalera, to appear on the acclaimed debut album from his PROBOT project, Blabbermouth says. PROBOT was released in February 2004. More recently, Grohl wrote the foreword to Max’s autobiography, “My Bloody Roots: From Sepultura To Soulfly And Beyond.”

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarette