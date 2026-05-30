Sepultura Announce Final Show In Sao Paulo, Brazil For November 2026

Home News Lana May 30th, 2026 - 7:38 PM

The end of an era is officially in sight.

Brazilian metal icons Sepultura have announced the ultimate show of their career, set to take place on November 7, 2026, at Mercado Livre Arena Pacaembu in São Paulo, Brazil. After more than four decades of reshaping heavy music and carrying Brazilian metal onto the global stage, the band’s farewell performance promises to be a massive celebration of one of the most influential legacies in metal history.

Rather than a simple goodbye concert, Sepultura is positioning the event as a career-spanning celebration that honors the musicians, albums, and moments that helped define the band’s remarkable journey. The night will feature a lineup of special guests, former collaborators, and fellow metal heavyweights, bringing together multiple generations of artists who have crossed paths with the band over the last 42 years.

Among the first special guests announced is Metal Allegiance, the all-star metal collective featuring an impressive roster of musicians from some of the genre’s most influential bands. The project’s lineup includes Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy, Testament’s Alex Skolnick and Chuck Billy, former Machine Head guitarist Phil Demmel, Mastodon bassist and vocalist Troy Sanders, and founder Mark Menghi.

Also joining the bill is fellow Brazilian metal veterans Krisiun, whose relentless death metal assault has earned them international acclaim, alongside American thrash legends Sacred Reich. Additional guests are expected to be announced in the coming months.

Formed in Belo Horizonte in 1984 by brothers Max and Igor Cavalera, Sepultura quickly evolved from underground thrash and death metal pioneers into one of the most innovative and influential bands in heavy music. Throughout the late 1980s and 1990s, albums such as Beneath the Remains, Arise, Chaos A.D., and Roots pushed the boundaries of what metal could be, blending aggression with tribal rhythms, political commentary, and distinctly Brazilian influences.

Over the years, Sepultura became festival mainstays, performing at events including Rock in Rio, Wacken Open Air, Hellfest, Download Festival and Lollapalooza. Even as lineups changed and musical trends shifted, the band remained a consistent force, continuing to release new music and tour extensively around the world.

Today, the group consists of vocalist Derrick Green, guitarist Andreas Kisser, bassist Paulo Jr. and drummer Greyson Nekrutman. Together, they have carried the Sepultura name into a new era while preserving the intensity and spirit that made the band legendary. For fans, November 7, 2026, will be far more than another concert. It will mark the closing chapter of one of heavy music’s most important stories: a last opportunity to celebrate a band that helped redefine metal while inspiring generations of musicians across the globe.

Sepultura Final Show

November 7, 2026

Mercado Livre Arena Pacaembu

São Paulo, Brazil

Confirmed Guests:

Metal Allegiance

Krisiun

Sacred Reich

Expected Special Appearances:

Jean Dolabella

Jairo Guedz