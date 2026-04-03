Courtney Love Asks Dave Grohl to Publicly Confirm They’re “Cool” so His “Straight White Male” Fans Stop “Picking” on Her

Home News Akeem Ivory April 3rd, 2026 - 7:59 PM

In a feud that’s been ongoing for years between Courtney Love and Dave Grohl, that stems from their turbulent relationship back when Love dated Grohl’s former Nirvana bandmate Kurt Cobain. However, Love recently appeared on The Magnificent Others podcast with Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, she claims that the two are “Cool,” she would just like for Grohl fans to stop bullying her.

“Dave, it would really behoove me if the straight white males that are your base will stop picking on me”. Love also clarified that it was “the millennials in particular” who were criticizing Love.

“Your heart drops whenever somebody that you’re cool with, or maybe just remotely cool with disses you in the press,” she added. For the complete story the two rocky past check out NME’s full breakdown.

Elsewhere, Courtney Love has teased a new tour with Auf der Maur. Though the 2020 NME Icon Award winner clarified it wasn’t going to be an official Hole reunion, Love did confirm they’d be “playing some shows, new songs” together. More details are expected to be announced shortly.