Anthrax Live Debut “It’s For The Kids” During Recent Show In Bulgaria

Home News Juliet Paiz May 29th, 2026 - 12:21 AM

According to Consequence, Anthrax gave fans in Sofia, Bulgaria a major surprise on May 26 when the band performed their new song “It’s For The Kids” live for the very first time. The performance took place at Vasil Levski Stadium while Anthrax were opening for Iron Maiden on the European leg of Maiden’s “Run For Your Lives” tour.

According to setlist reports from the show, “It’s For The Kids” was played midway through Anthrax’s set between “Metal Thrashing Mad” and “Antisocial.” The band’s set also included songs like “Among the Living,” “Madhouse,” “Caught In A Mosh” and “Indians.” Fan-filmed footage of the performance surfaced online shortly after the concert, giving fans their first look at the song in a live setting.

“It’s For The Kids” appears on Anthrax’s upcoming album Cursum Perficio, which is scheduled for release on September 18 through Megaforce in the United States and Nuclear Blast in Europe. The album will mark Anthrax’s first full-length studio release in ten years following 2016’s For All Kings.

The Sofia concert was part of a massive night for metal fans in Bulgaria, with more than 30,000 people reportedly attending Iron Maiden’s anniversary tour stop at the stadium. Anthrax served as the special guest opener for the event, continuing a long-running connection between the two legendary metal bands. The live debut of “It’s For The Kids” gave fans an early preview of Anthrax’s next era and added another memorable moment to the band’s ongoing return with new music after a decade-long wait.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz