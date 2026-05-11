Anthrax Tease First New Song In 10 Years “It’s For The Kids”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 11th, 2026 - 6:30 PM

According to Consequence.net, Anthrax will release their first new song in 10 years this Friday, May 15. The track, “It’s for the Kids” will be the lead single from the band’s long-awaited new album, Cursum Perficio, that is tentatively due on September 18, through Megaforce Records. Anthrax teased the new single social media Monday, writing, “It’s been more than a decade… but we’re back,” while including a link to pre-save the track.

The album has not been formally announced yet but drummer Charlie Benante revealed the title in an interview with Brave Words earlier this year, by saying: “There was a whole idea going around about, all the four bands, the Big 4 bands, kind of getting to the point where, ‘Wow, this may be the time that this could be the last record. And I was watching this Marilyn Monroe documentary. She has this plaque in her house, which said, ‘Cursum Perficio’ which means ‘My journey has come to an end’ or ‘My journey is over’. And we were talking, and ‘What about this?’ We don’t really have to say that this is the end.”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz