Anthrax Announce First Album In 10 Years For September 2026 Release, Tease New Single

Home News Cait Stoddard March 19th, 2026 - 2:36 PM

According to Blabbermouth.net.n an interview with Australia’s Everblack podcast, Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante spoke about the band’s long-awaited new studio album, which is due later this year in North America through Megaforce and in Europe through Nuclear Blast. The mixing sessions, as well as some of the recording sessions, for the LP took place at Dave Grohl’s Studio 606 in Northridge, California. Anthrax once again worked with producer Jay Ruston, who previously helmed 2016’s For All Kings and 2011’s Worship Music albums.

When being asked if the new band’s album is still scheduled to come out in May, Benante said: “No, it doesn’t come out in May. We’re putting out our first song and video in May. The record is not coming out till September. We pushed it back a little bit. We just had to do a couple of other things to it. And then we had to, of course, get a release date set. So it got moved to September. And that’s it. It’s coming out in September, but the first song and video will be out in May.”

After the interviewer noted that Anthrax has been teasing one of the songs during its recent live shows, the drummer said: “We play a little piece of one of the songs. We played it on this Canadian run with MEGADETH and EXODUS that we just came back from. But I could see us kind of expanding it a bit for our friends in Australia [on the upcoming Australian tour in late March], maybe playing a little more, because, for me, it’s become so hard to just contain this, because I’m so excited about it. I’m so happy about it. This record is really, really good.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz