Anthrax Announces New Album Cursum Perficio For September 2026 Release, Shares New Single “It’s For The Kids”

Home News Aryn Honaker May 15th, 2026 - 6:02 PM

Photographer Credit: Boston Schulz

Heavy metal band Anthrax has just announced their new album, Cursum Perficio, on September 18th via Megaforce, per Brooklyn Vegan. It’ll be their first album in a decade since their 2016 project For All Kings, which had popular songs like “Breathing Lightning” and “Blood Eagle Wings.” They released their lead single, “It’s For the Kids,” today, along with an accompanying music video.

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The new song is thumping, fast-paced and energetic. The head-bobbing instrumentation ups the intensity and consists of a ripping guitar solo near the end. Joey Belladonna, the band’s lead singer, blows through the chorus of “It’s for the kids beyond repair/You words mean nothing, just dead thoughts and prayers/You never change one goddamn thing/Your thoughts and prayers mean nothing.”

Guitarist Scott Ian said that he wanted the song to be a love letter to their fans, and he knew the album “needed a four-minute thrash song that harkened back to our first era.”

Speaking of the music video, Ian said, “We wanted to throw back to our ‘Madhouse’ video–thematically it just made sense, and this idea opened the door for us to share the experience with our fans. For all of us!”

Cursum Perficio Track List