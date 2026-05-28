Shane MacGowan Tribute Album ‘20th Century Paddy’ Full Tracklist Revealed Featuring U2, Glen Hansard, Bob Geldof & More

Home News Cait Stoddard May 28th, 2026 - 5:28 PM

Victoria Mary Clarke, in partnership with Rubyworks, has officially revealed the complete artist lineup and tracklist for this tribute. Joining the celebration are U2, Kingfishr, Bob Geldof, David Keenan, Jimmy Artache and Tom Creagh alongside a host of contemporary voices and famous figures honoring the late Shane MacGowan. 20th Century Paddy – The Songs of Shane MacGowan. will be arriving on November 13 and this landmark collection is a sonic love letter to a visionary who reshaped the landscape of Irish music.

Taking its title from a project Shane himself had long envisioned, the project brings together a sprawling assembly of defining voices. The collection builds on the success of Bruce Springsteen’s acclaimed “A Rainy Night in Soho” and the unforgettable Johnny Depp & Imelda May duet, “Haunted.” Now, with the addition of U2, Bob Geldof, Kingfishr, David Keenan, Jimmy Artache, and Tom Creagh, the full roster cements 20th Century Paddy – The Songs Of Shane MacGowan as a landmark moment for Irish music and one of the most ambitious tributes in recent memory.

This collection not only celebrates Shane’s genius but also acknowledges the undeniable magic of The Pogues, the legendary band that served as the perfect vessel for these timeless tracks. This album navigates Shane MacGowan’s entire creative arc, moving from the high velocity punk of his early years to the haunting, literate depths of his later work. Victoria Mary Clarke and Rubyworks are now proud to unveil the full sequence of artists and the iconic songs they have chosen to interpret.

20th Century Paddy – The Songs of Shane MacGowan Track List