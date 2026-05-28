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Shane MacGowan Tribute Album ‘20th Century Paddy’ Full Tracklist Revealed Featuring U2, Glen Hansard, Bob Geldof & More

May 28th, 2026 - 5:28 PM

Shane MacGowan Tribute Album ‘20th Century Paddy’ Full Tracklist Revealed Featuring U2, Glen Hansard, Bob Geldof & More

Victoria Mary Clarke, in partnership with Rubyworks, has officially revealed the complete artist lineup and tracklist for this tribute. Joining the celebration are U2, Kingfishr, Bob Geldof, David Keenan, Jimmy Artache and Tom Creagh alongside a host of contemporary voices and famous figures honoring the late Shane MacGowan20th Century Paddy –  The Songs of Shane MacGowan. will be arriving on November 13 and this landmark collection is a sonic love letter to a visionary who reshaped the landscape of Irish music.

Taking its title from a project Shane himself had long envisioned, the project brings together a sprawling assembly of defining voices. The collection builds on the success of Bruce Springsteen’s acclaimed “A Rainy Night in Soho” and the unforgettable Johnny Depp & Imelda May duet, “Haunted.” Now, with the addition of U2, Bob Geldof, Kingfishr, David Keenan, Jimmy Artache, and Tom Creagh, the full roster cements 20th Century Paddy – The Songs Of Shane MacGowan as a landmark moment for Irish music and one of the most ambitious tributes in recent memory.

This collection not only celebrates Shane’s genius but also acknowledges the undeniable magic of The Pogues, the legendary band that served as the perfect vessel for these timeless tracks. This album navigates Shane MacGowan’s entire creative arc, moving from the high velocity punk of his early years to the haunting, literate depths of his later work. Victoria Mary Clarke and Rubyworks are now proud to unveil the full sequence of artists and the iconic songs they have chosen to interpret.

20th Century Paddy –  The Songs of Shane MacGowan Track List

  1. Bruce Springsteen – A Rainy Night in Soho
  2. Camille O’Sullivan – You’re The One
  3. Cronin – London You’re A Lady
  4. Damien Dempsey – Sally MacLennane
  5. David Gray – The Old Main Drag
  6. David Keenan – The Sick Bed of Cuchulainn
  7. Dropkick Murphys – The Body of an American
  8. Garron Noone – White City
  9. Glen Hansard – Bottle of Smoke
  10. Hozier & Jessie Buckley – Fairytale of New York
  11. Jimmy Artache – USA
  12. Johnny Mac and The Faithful – Fiesta
  13. Johnny Depp & Imelda May – Haunted
  14. Kate Moss – Lonesome Highway
  15. Kingfishr – The Sunnyside of the Street
  16. Liam Ó Maonlaí – The Broad Majestic Shannon
  17. Lisa Moorish & Another Day – Rain Street
  18. Lisa O’Neill – Dark Streets of London
  19. LYRA – Streets of Sorrow / Birmingham Six
  20. Madra Salach – Turkish Song of the Damned
  21. Moya Brennan – Mother Mo Chroi
  22. Mundy – Victoria
  23. Picture This – Aisling
  24. Pinch of Snuff – Donegal Express
  25. Primal Scream – A Pair of Brown Eyes
  26. Steve Earle – If I Should Fall From Grace With God
  27. The High Kings – Streams of Whiskey
  28. The Jesus And Mary Chain – I’ll Be Your Handbag
  29. The Libertines – Sayonara
  30. The Murder Capital – The Song With No Name
  31. The Pogues – Gabrielle
  32. Tom Creagh – Paddy Public Enemy No. 1
  33. Tom Waits – Summer In Siam
  34. U2 – Yeah, Yeah, Yeah, Yeah, Yeah
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