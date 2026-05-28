Shane MacGowan Tribute Album ‘20th Century Paddy’ Full Tracklist Revealed Featuring U2, Glen Hansard, Bob Geldof & More

Victoria Mary Clarke, in partnership with Rubyworks, has officially revealed the complete artist lineup and tracklist for this tribute. Joining the celebration are U2, Kingfishr, Bob Geldof, David Keenan, Jimmy Artache and Tom Creagh alongside a host of contemporary voices and famous figures honoring the late Shane MacGowan. 20th Century Paddy – The Songs of Shane MacGowan. will be arriving on November 13 and this landmark collection is a sonic love letter to a visionary who reshaped the landscape of Irish music.
Taking its title from a project Shane himself had long envisioned, the project brings together a sprawling assembly of defining voices. The collection builds on the success of Bruce Springsteen’s acclaimed “A Rainy Night in Soho” and the unforgettable Johnny Depp & Imelda May duet, “Haunted.” Now, with the addition of U2, Bob Geldof, Kingfishr, David Keenan, Jimmy Artache, and Tom Creagh, the full roster cements 20th Century Paddy – The Songs Of Shane MacGowan as a landmark moment for Irish music and one of the most ambitious tributes in recent memory.
This collection not only celebrates Shane’s genius but also acknowledges the undeniable magic of The Pogues, the legendary band that served as the perfect vessel for these timeless tracks. This album navigates Shane MacGowan’s entire creative arc, moving from the high velocity punk of his early years to the haunting, literate depths of his later work. Victoria Mary Clarke and Rubyworks are now proud to unveil the full sequence of artists and the iconic songs they have chosen to interpret.
20th Century Paddy – The Songs of Shane MacGowan Track List
- Bruce Springsteen – A Rainy Night in Soho
- Camille O’Sullivan – You’re The One
- Cronin – London You’re A Lady
- Damien Dempsey – Sally MacLennane
- David Gray – The Old Main Drag
- David Keenan – The Sick Bed of Cuchulainn
- Dropkick Murphys – The Body of an American
- Garron Noone – White City
- Glen Hansard – Bottle of Smoke
- Hozier & Jessie Buckley – Fairytale of New York
- Jimmy Artache – USA
- Johnny Mac and The Faithful – Fiesta
- Johnny Depp & Imelda May – Haunted
- Kate Moss – Lonesome Highway
- Kingfishr – The Sunnyside of the Street
- Liam Ó Maonlaí – The Broad Majestic Shannon
- Lisa Moorish & Another Day – Rain Street
- Lisa O’Neill – Dark Streets of London
- LYRA – Streets of Sorrow / Birmingham Six
- Madra Salach – Turkish Song of the Damned
- Moya Brennan – Mother Mo Chroi
- Mundy – Victoria
- Picture This – Aisling
- Pinch of Snuff – Donegal Express
- Primal Scream – A Pair of Brown Eyes
- Steve Earle – If I Should Fall From Grace With God
- The High Kings – Streams of Whiskey
- The Jesus And Mary Chain – I’ll Be Your Handbag
- The Libertines – Sayonara
- The Murder Capital – The Song With No Name
- The Pogues – Gabrielle
- Tom Creagh – Paddy Public Enemy No. 1
- Tom Waits – Summer In Siam
- U2 – Yeah, Yeah, Yeah, Yeah, Yeah