Knocked Loose & Denzel Curry Announce Fall 2026 Co-Headline North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard May 28th, 2026 - 2:36 PM

Today, Knocked Loose and Denzel Curry have announce their massive North American co-headline tour. The tour announcement arrives on the back of their acclaimed collaborative track “Hive Mind,” which arrived earlier this year with a music video directed by Eric Richter and Knocked Loose vocalist Bryan Garris and filmed in Knocked Loose’s hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. The 24-date run begins in September and sees the two titans perform across the continent with dates in Chicago, New York City, Toronto, Orlando, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Denver, Austin, Mexico City and other places. People can purchase tickets HERE.

Knocked Loose are currently supporting Metallica across Europe and released their lauded album You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To, which spawned the band’s Grammy nomination for its single “Suffocate” featuring Poppy, in 2024 to wide acclaim. Denzel Curry supported Deftones across their European and United Kingdom tour earlier this year ahead of the March release of his collaborative project Strictly 4 The Scythe with A$AP Ferg, TiaCorine, BKTHERULA and Key Nyata.

Knocked Loose and Denzel Curry Tour Dates

9/26 – Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavilion Outdoor

9/27 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic – Outdoors

9/29 – Minneapolis, MN – St. Paul

9/30 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed Fairgrounds

10/2 – Philadelphia, PA – Stateside Live!

10/3 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

10/6 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

10/8 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

10/9 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium Outdoors

10/11 – Toronto, ON – The Theatre at Great Canadian Toronto

10/14 – Asheville, NC – Hellbender

10/16 – Orlando, FL – Orlando Amphitheater

10/17 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FTL War Memorial Auditorium

10/19 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

10/21 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

10/22 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

10/24 – Fort Worth, TX – Sick New World+

10/27 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre

10/29 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Outdoors

10/30 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park

10/31 – Daly City, CA – Cow Palace Warehouse

11/2 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

11/3 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

11/5 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

11/8 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Teambro

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi