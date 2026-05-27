Cam’ron and J.Cole Settle Lawsuit Over Song “Ready ’24”

Home News Beka Welsh May 27th, 2026 - 2:20 PM

According to XXL, Cam’ron and J. Cole have finally settled the lawsuit regarding their collaboration on “Ready ‘24.” In documents to the court, Cam’ron stated that the “parties have reached an agreement in principle to resolve the remaining claims in [the lawsuit] and are finalizing the settlement papers.”

The rappers collaborated on Cole’s Might Delete Later track, “Ready ‘24,” which Cam’ron said they recorded together back in 2022. The track was released, along with the album, in April 2024. However, Cam’ron was allegedly never paid for his contributions. The rapper also claimed that they had agreed that Cole would either feature on one of his songs or appear on his podcast It Is What It Is, neither of which has occurred. The lawsuit called for Cam’ron to be listed as a co-author on the track and for him to be awarded $500,000 in monetary damages.

In March, Cam’ron and Cole spoke about the lawsuit on the podcast Talk With Flee, following the release of Cole’s new album The Fall-Off. Their joint appearance showcased the rappers’ continued amicability toward each other throughout the public legal battle. Cole admitted, though, that the lawsuit had initially upset him.

“When the lawsuit came out, I was like, ‘Come on Cam,’” he said. “My ego reaction is like, quietly, I’m like, ‘fuck this [n-word].’ But quickly I’m like, ‘But nah I get it though’”

Cam’ron admitted that the lawsuit itself was largely a publicity stunt meant to compel Cole to respond.

“Of course it was never gonna go anywhere, but for me it was like, ‘I need to get this [n-word] attention,'” he said.

When Cam’ron’s claims first came out, Cole officially denied them. His attorney claimed that he had never agreed to an appearance on any of Cam’ron’s songs nor his podcast.

The specific terms of the settlement have not been disclosed. However, an official agreement is expected to be settled within 30 days.