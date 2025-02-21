J. Cole Releases New Song “cLOUDs”

Home News Jazmin Mendoza February 21st, 2025 - 9:23 PM

Rapper and music producer J. Cole surprises fans with the new release of his song cLOUDs. Known for his amazing lyrical skills as well as storytelling ability, Cole delivers another heart-provoking track that evokes deep emotion.

The song opens with an almost dreamy setting the stage for J. Cole’s signature flow. The soft vocals and layered hypnotic sound make the song perfect for a deep night reflection. The track explores the costs of fame and ambition. While also touching on some personal things on the reality of working in the music industry. Not much has been released from J. Cole since he decided to abandon the Drake and Kendrick Lamar J. Cole Previews 2 Unreleased Songs With Kendrick Lamar “Temptations” and “Shock The World” on Podcast beef according to StereoGum.

As soon as the song dropped many fans were quick to praise J. Cole for his work on the song as well as to try to dissect it to see the underlying themes with the lyrics which is something J. Cole is known for with his phenomenal lyrical skills.

The song serves as a reminder that even after being in the music industry for such a long time J. Cole is still able to keep up with what is fresh while also being able to keep his authenticity through his music which is why he has been able to accumulate such a large fan base for so many years. J. Cole is set to celebrate the 10th anniversary of 2014 Forest Hills Drive at MSG on December 16th. cLOUDs only proves more that Cole will continue to be an influential and respected voice in an industry that often has many secrets.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi