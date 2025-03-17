Dreamville Festival Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring J. Cole, Erykah Badu, Lil Wayne & More

Home News Cait Stoddard March 17th, 2025 - 1:48 PM

Today, global superstar J. Cole and Dreamville, has announced the 2025 lineup for Dreamville Festival. The outdoor weekend event officially returns to Raleigh, North Carolina on Saturday, April 5 and Sunday, April 6, to celebrate the fifth and final iteration of Dreamville Festival. For tickets and more information, click here.

With an always-original lineup curated by Cole and his Dreamville team, Dreamville Festival 2025 will soon welcome Lil Wayne with Hot Boys (Juvenile, Turk, and B.G.) and Big Tymers (Mannie Fresh and Birdman) as well as 21 Savage to perform as Saturday headliners, while Cole and Erykah Badu will each close out their respective stages on Sunday night.

Tems, GloRilla, and Coco Jones will then perform the next day on Sunday, alongside popular rap acts like Wale, BigXthaPlug and other artists who will help close out the 2025 festival in grand fashion. With today’s hottest hip-hop and R&B acts in tow, Cole is bringing together all of the members from his acclaimed music roster to perform in Raleigh includingJ.I.D, Ari Lennox, EARTHGANG, Bas, Cozz, Lute and Omen.

“Our team looks forward to welcoming fans from around the world to Dreamville Festival this spring for our fifth anniversary celebration. The first weekend in April has grown to become one of our team’s favorite times of the year as an annual NC reunion,” said Dreamville Cofounder and Festival President Adam Roy.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rivzi