Cam’ron & A-Trak Announce New Collaborative Album U Wasn’t There For September 2022 Release, Share New Single “All I Really Wanted”

Home News Gracie Chunes September 3rd, 2022 - 12:34 PM

On Friday, September 2, Harlem rap cult leader Cam’ron and Montreal turntable wizard A-Trak release new single “All I Really Wanted,” off their upcoming album U Wasn’t There set to be released on Friday, September 23. In early 2014, Cam’ron and the A-Trak announced plans for a collaborative EP. The EP was never released, but the duo did release two songs, “Humphrey” and the Juelz Santana collab “Dipshits,” which will be featured as a bonus track on U Wasn’t There.

On this soulful Harlem anthem, Cam effortlessly recounts his teenage years as a basketball player, growing up with fallen heroes Big L and Bloodshed, hustling his way to legendary status. Cam’ron sounds a little more haggard on this track, twisting words up in charming and unpredictable ways. The single was produced by Beautiful Lou and G Koop. U Wasn’t There will feature more producers like Just Blaze, DJ Khalil, Lakim, and !llmind. The album will also have guest-appearances from Conway The Machine, Jim Jones, Popcaan, and Styles P. Nearly 10 years in the making, U Wasn’t There is nothing short of a cultural touchstone, adding a remarkable pillar to both A-Trak and Cam’ron’s storied careers. (Sterogum)

Stream “All I Really Wanted” here.

Pre-order U Wasn’t There here.