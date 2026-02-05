J. Cole Drops Birthday Blizzard ‘26 EP Featuring Four New Freestyle Tracks

Home News Juliet Paiz February 5th, 2026 - 7:19 PM

According to Billboard, J. Cole surprised fans by dropping a new EP called Birthday Blizzard ’26 just hours before his 41st birthday on January 27. The project, hosted by legendary DJ Clue, features four new freestyles and gives listeners a taste of what is coming on his upcoming album The Fall Off, which is set to release on February 6, 2026.

The EP is short but full of energy, with Cole rapping over classic beats in the style of old school mixtapes. The four tracks, Bronx Zoo Freestyle, Golden Goose Freestyle, Winter Storm Freestyle and 99 Build Freestyle, show off his sharp lyrics, smooth flow and ability to speak honestly about his life and the rap world.

On “Bronx Zoo Freestyle,” Cole reflects on his 2024 fallout with Kendrick Lamar and his apology, giving fans insight into his thoughts on his career and the pressures of being a top artist. Across the other tracks, he talks about staying real in the music industry, navigating streaming culture, and handling competition, all while paying respect to beats from classic artists like Diddy, Notorious B.I.G. and The LOX.

Birthday Blizzard ’26 is available through J. Cole’s The Fall Off website with a pay what you want option, making it easy for fans to grab the new music ahead of the main album.With this surprise EP, J. Cole blends his mixtape roots with his current style, reminding fans why he is one of the most respected voices in hip hop. It is a bold, thoughtful and an entertaining warm up to what promises to be a big moment with The Fall Off.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Birthday Blizzard ’26 Tracklist

01 Bronx Zoo Freestyle

02 Golden Goose Freestyle

03 Winter Storm Freestyle