The xx’s Oliver Sim Collaborates With Alfreda On New Single “Patsy”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 25th, 2026 - 5:45 PM

Fresh from bringing her trunk of flamboyance, pop bangers and alternative star quality to The Great Escape Festival, Alfreda unveils her new single, “Patsy” is a glorious descent into the crumbling world of TEASERAMA!. Witness her audition for her greatness role that never was in kitsch, outrageous music video. Written with The XX’s Oliver Sim and brought to life in a Soho studio with engineer William Smith (Robyn, Georgia, Caroline Polachek, Sorry), the song sees Alfreda embracing the role of the beautiful scapegoat within her richly theatrical mythology, which is a woman so committed to keeping the peace she quietly seizes total control of the room.

“A Patsy isn’t just the pushover, the sucker, the chump,” Alfreda explains. “She’s more intelligent than that. She will take the blame for whatever it is you want to just to keep the peace. And in doing so, assert her own dominance in a meticulous, almost invisible way.” The artist adds: “Oliver is a musician and visionary I really admire and love and he is also a very close friend, so when he came to me with the song ‘Patsy’, I was flabbergasted.” She continues, “At first, I didn’t understand that he had in fact written it for me, but he did. I have never worked with or met anyone who can articulate exactly what I want to say without my input, but there we are. He clearly knows me as well as I know myself.”

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer