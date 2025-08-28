The xx’s Oliver Sim Shares Lively New Single & Video “Obsession”

Home News Katie Poon August 28th, 2025 - 3:32 AM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

The xx’s Oliver Sim released a new single titled “Obsession” this Wednesday, accompanied by a music video. “Obsession” is Sim’s newest music since his debut solo album Hideous Bastard, released in 2022.

Produced by Bullion and Taylor Skye, “Obsession” is a combination of unique vocals and beats that form a fresh and experimental sound. The track reflects a playful and chic atmosphere while exploring themes of infatuation and lust. Previously, Hideous Bastard had explored themes of shame, fear and masculinity.

“I’m genuinely obsessed with this song, I hope you will be too!” Sim shared in a post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oliver Sim (@oliversim)

Directed by photographer and filmmaker Sharna Osborne, the music video stars Sim with British fashion icon Erin O’Connor. The pair sits at a table, smoking cigarettes and drinking coffee in different positions that reflect the track’s themes of infatuation. The video is filmed in a vertical format with a retro feel and visible smoke.

“Obsession” is the first release not produced by Sim’s friend, collaborator and bandmate Jamie xx. The xx trio is currently working on a highly anticipated fourth album and recently reunited at Jamie’s LIDO festival in London.