Reba McEntire Shares New EP Hurt Like That

Home News Cait Stoddard May 25th, 2026 - 2:39 PM

Continuing to roll out a new music capsule each month, Reba McEntire has released the second installment, Hurt Like That, through MCA. Written by Kellys Collins and Casey Wood, the Dave Cobb-produced title track proves no one has sung about heartbreak over the last 50 years quite like the artist has. “Reba McEntire wraps her inimitable voice around this tender ballad of longing and loneliness,” praised Billboard, with One Night In Tulsa – EP premiering last month alongside its companion “The Making of Reba” Playlist. Each thematically curated collection pairs a newly recorded song with carefully selected tracks that celebrate five legendary decades.

Launching a tailored playlist in tandem with each music capsule, “The Rise of Reba” Playlist drops June 1, as it follows the meteoric rise of a chart-topping phenom breaking through in the ‘80s and fast-becoming Country’s next superstar. Adding to her legacy, McEntire was recently honored in the class of 2026 with her defining album, Rumor Has It (1990) being inducted into the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress.

McEntire has become a household name through a legendary career that spans music, television, film, theater, retail and hospitality. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl member has more than 50 award wins under her belt, earning accolades from the ACM Awards, American Music Awards, CMA Awards, GRAMMY® Awards, GMA Dove Awards and People’s Choice Awards.

Hurt Like That Tack List<

Hurt Like That (Kellys Collins, Casey Wood)* Somebody Should Leave (Chick Rains, Harlan Howard)+ For My Broken Heart (Liz Hengber, Keith Palmer)^ What Am I Gonna Do About You (Doug Gilmore, Bob Simon, Jim Allison)# The Clown (Dallas Davidson, Hillary Lindsey, James Slater)**

* Produced by Dave Cobb

+ Produced by Harold Shedd

^ Produced by Tony Brown and Reba McEntire

# Produced by Jimmy Bowen and Reba McEntire

** Produced by Buddy Cannon and Reba McEntire