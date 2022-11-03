Reba McEntire Put on Vocal Rest and Postpones Upcoming Shows

Home News Cait Stoddard November 3rd, 2022 - 11:43 AM

Yesterday country music singer Reba McEntire announced on Instagram she has been placed on vocal rest by her doctor and will be rescheduling three upcoming shows. McEntire was scheduled to perform in Raleigh, North Carolina on Nov. 3, Columbus, Ohio on Nov. 4 and Indianapolis, Indiana on Nov. 5.

The three shows are scheduled for December, with the Columbus and Raleigh shows taking place Dec. 2 and 3 and the Indianapolis show set for Dec. 16. Also the tour has been previously been extended into 2023, including a stop at the Hollywood Bowl on April 1, and New York’s Madison Square Garden on April 15.

“My doctor has advised me to go on vocal rest, so I have made the difficult decision to reschedule this weekend’s shows. Thank you for understanding.” said McEntire