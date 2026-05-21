The Broad Announces Yoko Ono Tribute Concert Featuring Sleater-Kinney, Yo La Tengo, Sylvan Esso & More

Home News Cait Stoddard May 21st, 2026 - 7:07 PM

Yoko Ono, the visionary artist, musician and activist whose work has shaped contemporary culture for more than seven decades, will be celebrated at The Broad May 23, through October 11, 2026, in Yoko Ono: Music of the Mind, which is the artist’s first solo museum exhibition in Southern California, organized in collaboration with Tate Modern, London. As part of the groundbreaking exhibition, The Broad announces a special concert entitled Yoko Only, where a lineup of renowned musicians will play songs from Yoko Ono and the Plastic Ono Band.

Guest curator Yuka Honda has assembled and will perform in a supergroup with Yo La Tengo and Nels Cline to interpret selections from Yoko Ono and Plastic Ono Band, with guest vocalists and musicians Theo Bleckmann, Finom, Emi Helfrich, Satomi Matsuzaki, Maggie Parkins, Patrick Shiroishi, Sleater-Kinney, Sylvan Esso, Tune-Yards and Rufus Wainwright, each matched to songs that reflect Ono’s themes. Ranging from the avant-garde to Billboard hits, this is a full evening on East West Bank Plaza at The Broad dedicated to the music of an artist who has inspired generations.

“The programming for Yoko Ono: Music of The Mind will offer Angelinos opportunities to experience the breadth of Ono’s artistic production from music to performance to Fluxus activations that actively engage visitors. Yuka Honda was invited to curate Yoko Only because of her intimate knowledge of Yoko’s creative intentions that informed her music,” stated Broad Director of Audience Engagement Ed Patuto who organized the programming for the exhibition.

Photo CRedit: Raymond Flotat