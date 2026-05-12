Good Moon Festival 2026 Lineup Announced Featuring Sylvan Esso, Meshell Ndegeocello, Tyler Childers & More

Home News Aryn Honaker May 12th, 2026 - 6:04 PM

The electro-pop duo Sylvan Esso and their record company, Psychic Hotline, announced the return of the bi-yearly Good Moon festival today. The festival will take place later this year from October 8th to 10th at many different venues across the duo’s hometown of Durham, North Carolina. The festival will center around three shows to be played at the Durham Performing Arts Center, with two headlined by Sylvan Esso and one headlined by singer-songwriter Tyler Childers. The shows will feature special guests including Meshell Ndegeocello, aja monet and Silvana Estrada.

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Each of these three shows will be followed by additional shows and afterparties at other venues: The Pinhook, Bay 7 and Boom Club. There’s a large number of artists who will have sets at these events, including Rodrigo Amarante, Annie & the Caldwells, Leenalchi and many more.

New this year is a free daytime concert on the final day of the festival (May 10th) at the Amphitheater at American Tobacco Campus, featuring MJ Lenderman and Woke County Speedway. There will also be a showing of a music film by William Tyler titled Time Indefinite.

There’s a limited number of three-day VIP passes that offer access to every single Good Moon festival event, which will go on sale this Friday, May 15th, at 12pm ET. Good Moon email subscribers will have access to presale starting on Thursday, May 14th. Any remaining single-night tickets will go live on Friday, May 22nd. More information about ticketing can be found on the festival’s official website.

In other Sylvan Esso news, a few months before their appearances at Good Moon, they’ll be playing a sold-out, week-long residency at the Sid the Cat Auditorium in Los Angeles from June 15th to 20th.