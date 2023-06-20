Quicksand Announces Fall 2023 30th Anniversary Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 20th, 2023 - 4:09 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to brooklynvegan.com, Quicksand‘s debut LP Slip turned 30 earlier this year and to help celebrate the anniversary, the band have announced a tour where they will perform Slip in its entirety.

The tour will hit Atlanta, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, New York City, Boston, Salt Lake City, Portland, Vancouver and San Francisco before ending things in Los Angeles. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10 a.m. local time through quicksandnyc.com.

Distant Populations is Quicksand’s first album since 2017’s Interiors. The band’s latest album is about how timely and prescient the themes are running throughout the songs sound at this very moment.

Thoughtful, driving and powerful, the 11 tracks comprising Distant Populations have an emotional resonance that is only amplified by the events of the past stressed-out and locked-down year.

Distant Populations, just the fourth full length album of Quicksand’s career and it comes as a comparatively swift follow-up to Interiors, which was released a full 22 years after 1995’s Manic Compression.

Quicksand Tour Dates

10/30 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

10/31 Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre

11/1 Washington, DC – Atlantis

11/3 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

11/4 Boston, MA – Royale

11/5 New York, NY – Webster Hall

11/24 Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre

11/25 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

11/27 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

11/28 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre

11/29 Seattle, WA – Neumos

12/1 San Francisco, CA – Bimbo’s 365 Club

12/2 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent

