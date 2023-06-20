Quicksand Announces Fall 2023 30th Anniversary Tour Dates

According to brooklynvegan.com, Quicksand‘s debut LP Slip turned 30 earlier this year and to help celebrate the anniversary, the band have announced a tour where they will perform Slip in its entirety.
The tour will hit Atlanta, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, New York City, Boston, Salt Lake City, Portland, Vancouver and San Francisco before ending things in Los Angeles. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10 a.m. local time through quicksandnyc.com.
Distant Populations is Quicksand’s first album since 2017’s Interiors. The band’s latest album is about how timely and prescient the themes are running throughout the songs sound at this very moment.
Thoughtful, driving and powerful, the 11 tracks comprising Distant Populations have an emotional resonance that is only amplified by the events of the past stressed-out and locked-down year.
Distant Populations, just the fourth full length album of Quicksand’s career and it comes as a comparatively swift follow-up to Interiors, which was released a full 22 years after 1995’s Manic Compression.
Quicksand Tour Dates
10/30 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
10/31 Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre
11/1 Washington, DC – Atlantis
11/3 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
11/4 Boston, MA – Royale
11/5 New York, NY – Webster Hall
11/24 Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre
11/25 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
11/27 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
11/28 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre
11/29 Seattle, WA – Neumos
12/1 San Francisco, CA – Bimbo’s 365 Club
12/2 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent
Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat