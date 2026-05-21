Moby Speaks Against Donald Trump and his “Most Corrupt, Evil, Incompetent Administration”

Home News Jonah Schwartz May 21st, 2026 - 6:52 PM

Following his new album Future Quiet in February 2026 and his Coachella set—the proceeds of which will be donated to animal rights organizations—Moby has taken to Instagram to speak out against President Trump and the current administration. The electronic star joins many other musicians and public figures like Billie Eilish, Bruce Springsteen and more who are speaking up against the administration and ICE in the recent months, NME reports.

This is not the first time Moby has spoken out against President Trump. He offered advice to his followers after Trump’s second victory in 2024, calling it “terrible” and a “really bad decision,” NME states.

This post follows a similar one in January, in which Moby urges people to “stop supporting the scumbag corporations that support Donald Trump and ICE” following the murder of Alex Pretti.

“The US is being run into the ground by a staggeringly incompetent and corrupt administration,” he wrote in the caption. “Unbelievably dark, dark times.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by moby xⓋx (@moby)

Moby’s post slams the Trump administration, calling it “the most corrupt, evil and incompetent.” He goes on to discuss the current political landscape in the US, explaining to those outside the United States that he and many other citizens are just as confused as they are about what’s currently happening in the country: