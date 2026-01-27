Moby Calls For Boycott Of “Scumbag Corporations Who Support Trump & ICE” Following Killing Of Alex Pretti

Home News Cait Stoddard January 27th, 2026 - 11:41 AM

According to NME.com, Moby has urged fans to “stop supporting the scumbag corporations that support Donald Trump and ICE” in a new social media post. On January 26, the artist shared a video of him responding to the killing of Alex Pretti by ICE agents in Minneapolis last week. On Saturday morning, an United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot and killed Pretti after an alleged brief altercation during a “targeted” immigration enforcement operation.

The Trump administration continues to claim that it was an act of self-defence but according to eye witness accounts and multiple videos taken at the scene, the 37-year-old nurse was unarmed at the time of the shooting. Pretti’s family said that he had a permit to carry a concealed handgun in the state, as per Associated Press.

“The question is not whether we should be outraged and horrified at what’s happening in the United States, but rather what are we going to do about it,” Moby began in the clip, before going on to tell people that they should protest as it is a “constitutionally established right” they have, despite “Trump and his administration are trying to take [it] away from us.”

As well as protesting, he also advised people to “stop supporting the scumbag corporations who support Trump and ICE” and vote, “not just in the upcoming midterms, although that’s very important, but in all of the special elections that happen throughout the year”. To wrap up, Moby asked people to show backing for politicians who are “dedicated to opposing Trump and ICE”, and also look after their own wellbeing so that they can “be a strong and healthy activist tomorrow and every day for the rest of your life Be outraged, be horrified, but as Joe Strummer said, anger can be power if you know how to use it.”

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin