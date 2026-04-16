Moby Set To Donate One Hundred Percent Of Coachella Profits To Animal Rights Organizations

Home News Cait Stoddard April 16th, 2026 - 4:19 PM

Today, Moby has announced that he will donate 100% of his profits from his performances at Coachella to a selection of leading animal rights organizations, following a phenomenal return to the iconic California stage on Friday night. “My main job in life is working as an animal rights activist, and to that end my hope is to use the revenue and attention from my Coachella show to draw attention to, and financially support, animal rights organizations,” he says.

While there are countless of animal rights organizations that need our help, Moby has chosen to donate all his Coachella to the following: Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, Mercy For Animals, The Humane League and Direct Action Everywhere. The announcement continues a long-standing commitment from Moby to align his music with activism. His sold-out 2024 European tour saw 100% of profits donated to animal rights organizations, reinforcing an ethos that consistently places purpose before profit.

Moby returns to Coachella as the only act featured on the original 1999 lineup. Leading the “extremely hyped-up crowd” (The Guardian) through his career hits, the electronic artist surprised the festival with a special appearance from Jacob Lusk, who joined Moby on “When It’s Cold I’d Like To Die” and “Natural Blues” with an emotional vocal performance.

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin