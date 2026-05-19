d4vd’s “Remember Me” Removed From Arcane Season 2 Soundtrack Following First Degree Murder Charge

Home News Cait Stoddard May 19th, 2026 - 10:01 PM

According to NME.com, D4vd’s Arcane anthem “Remember Me” has allegedly been pulled from streaming services after the singer was allegedly charged with the murder of a 14-year-old girl. The artist started making original music back in 2021 to soundtrack his own Fortnite montage videos. In 2023, he collaborated with 21 Savage on “Call Me Revenge” for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and the following year, teamed up with Riot Games for “Remember Me”.

d4vd’s song “Remember Me,” featured in the Netflix series Arcane, has reportedly been removed from YouTube and Spotify following his first-degree murder charge pic.twitter.com/urnIVuWDKC — Dexerto (@Dexerto) May 18, 2026

Streaming sites such as Spotify and Apple Music are also facing calls to remove all of D4vd’s music from their platforms, with music advocacy group Industry Blackout launching a petition. “The music industry has a responsibility that goes beyond commerce. When an artist has been charged with the sexual abuse and murder of a minor, a child who was drawn into his orbit through his music and public persona, continuing to stream, promote, and profit from his catalogue is a choice. It is not a neutral one,” the group explained.

The artist has been charged with alleged first-degree murder, as well as alleged murder for “financial gain” and alleged murder of a witness to an investigation. D4vd has pleaded not guilty and his lawyers have vowed to “vigorously defend” his innocence” and that “evidence will show that he did not kill Celeste”. If found guilty, he could allegedly face the death penalty or life in prison without parole.