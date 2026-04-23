D4vd’s Collaborations with Laufey, Kali Uchis, Damiana David and More Pulled From Streaming Services

Home News Akeem Ivory April 23rd, 2026 - 8:52 PM

Officially Charged With First Degree Murder In Celeste Rivas Hernandez Case, D4vd (real name David Anthony Burke), collaborations with Laufey, Damiano David, Kali Uchis and more have been removed from streaming services. Though it’s unclear exactly when the songs were pulled, several of Burke’s collaborators have tried to remove their work with him before his arrest. Upon hearing Hernandez’s remains were found in Burke’s Tesla last September, Uchis told fans she was attempting to take down the song. Meanwhile, Damiano David replaced Burke’s feature on ‘Tangerine’ with his own solo version.

At a press conference on Monday, District Attorney Nathan Hochman said, along with first-degree murder, Burke was charged with murder for “financial gain” and murder of a witness to an investigation (via BBC News).

“When she threatened to expose his criminal conduct and devastate his musical career, Burke allegedly murdered her, cut up her body and stuffed her body in two bags that were placed in the front trunk of his car,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said in a press release.

“This horrific and gruesome murder committed by the charged sexual predator is shocking and appalling. To Celeste’s loved ones, we will get the justice you seek and deserve.”

Burke has so far pled not guilty, with his lawyers saying they would “vigorously defend David’s innocence”. If found guilty of Hernandez’s death, Burke could face the death penalty or life in prison without parole.