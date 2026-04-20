d4vd Officially Charged With First Degree Murder In Celeste Rivas Hernandez Case

Home News Cait Stoddard April 20th, 2026 - 12:14 PM

According to Variety.com, D4vd has been charged with alleged murder following his arrest last Thursday for the death of a teen girl whose decomposed body was found in the trunk of his Tesla. At a press conference on Monday, District Attorney Nathan Hochman said that the singer, whose real name is David Burke, would face a first-degree murder charge which could potentially make him eligible for the death penalty. The artist will also face charges for alleged lewd acts with a child and for allegedly dismembering the girl’s body.

The victim, Celeste Rivas Hernandez, allegedly went to Burke’s home in the Hollywood Hills on April 23, 2025, Hochman said. That was allegedly the last time she was seen alive, he said. Her body was found five months later. Hochman declined to say how Rivas was killed but said the coroner’s report would be released shortly. “There is physical evidence and there is forensic and digital evidence that we intend to present in court to prove these charges beyond a reasonable doubt,” Hochman said.

The charges include allegations the Burke used a “sharp instrument” to kill Rivas. Burke is due to be arraigned later on Monday. Hochman alleged that Burke was having a sexual relationship with Rivas, who was 14 when she died and 13 when she ran away from home. Burke is accused of alleged murder with multiple “special circumstances” that make the case eligible for either the death penalty or life without parole. Those allegedly include “lying in wait,” murder for financial gain, and murdering a witness to a crime as Rivas is allegedly considered a witness to the lewd acts charge.