Prosecutors Tie D4vd’s Online Purchases To Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s Murder, Claim Singer Fatally Stabbed Her For Threatening To Disclose Relationship

Home News Akeem Ivory April 30th, 2026 - 11:23 PM

Prosecutors have laid out a detailed timeline in their case against singer d4vd, legal name is David Anthony Burke, who is accused of allegedly sexually abusing Celeste Rivas Hernandez allegedly starting when she was 13, to being allegedly fatally stabbed at age 14. Celeste is believed to have been killed April 23, 2025, one day after she allegedly threatened to expose their alleged relationship. This damaging information about their relationship would “… end his career and destroy his life,”according to a filing Wednesday from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Evidence outlined by the state includes photos of Celeste and the singer allegedly engaged in sexual activity, which investigators say allegedly began when she was 13 and he was 18. Text messages through March 2025 show how d4vd allegedly manipulated the victim. Celeste wrote in one message, according to prosecutors: “all we do is have sex and just hang out man I want more than that for myself.”

D4vd, now 21, allegedly bought two chainsaws online that he allegedly used to allegedly dismember Celeste’s body in an inflatable pool, prosecutors allege, adding that her DNA was allegedly found in his garage. The singer also allegedly made online purchases of a body bag and heavy-duty laundry bags, according to the court document.

Small blue plastic fragments were allegedly embedded in the victim’s remains, and an expert with Los Angeles police made “a physical fit match from the blue fragments to the blue inflatable pool” in which Celeste was allegedly dismembered, the document says.

D4vd allegedly “amputated her left ring and pinky fingers because her ring finger contained a tattoo of his name,” the filing says. “Her fingers have not been recovered.”

D4vd was arrested this month and has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder with special circumstances, continuous alleged sexual abuse of a child under 14 and allegedly mutilating human remains. He is innocent, his attorney said after his arraignment: Evidence “will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death,” lawyer Blair Berk said.

Celeste died of “multiple penetrating injuries,” according to an autopsy report released this month. She had wounds on her chest and abdomen that “may represent sharp force injuries,” the Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office said in the report, which was signed in December but sealed for months at the request of law enforcement.

A judge on Wednesday denied Berk’s request to seal the evidentiary filing, which the defense attorney says is “one-sided” and “replete with hearsay” and has the potential to taint a future jury pool. CNN has sought further comment from Berk.