Arch Enemy & The Black Dahlia Murder Announce Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates

Today, it has been announced that ARCH ENEMY and THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER will return to North American stages this fall on a co-headlining tour. The Wrath Across America tour runs from October 5 through November 19. Additional support will be provided by Septicflesh, Crypta and Thrown Into Exile. For tickets and more information, click here
While talking about the tour, Arch Enemy guitarist Michael Amott says, “North America, we are proud to announce our return, joined by the formidable BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, alongside special guests SEPTICFLESH, CRYPTA and THROWN INTO EXILE. An exceptional lineup, built for those who live and breathe PURE FUCKING METAL. We look forward to bringing you a new era of ARCH ENEMY to a city near. Be there!” BDM drummer Alan Cassidy briefly adds: “I’d take my arch enemy to see The Black Dahlia Murder and Arch Enemy! Then throw them in the pit. See you this fall!”
. The Wrath Across America Tour Dates
10/5 — Riverside, CA — Municipal Auditorium
10/6 — Phoenix, AZ — Marquee
10/8 — Salt Lake City, UT — Rockwell at The Complex
10/9 — Denver, CO — Fillmore
10/11 — Dallas, TX — Echo
10/12 — Houston, TX — House of Blues
10/13 — San Antonio, TX — Aztec Theatre
10/15 — Orlando, FL — Beacham
10/16 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL — Revolution
10/18 — Tampa, FL — Jannus
10/20 — Atlanta, GA — Masquerade (Heaven)
10/21 — Charlotte, NC — Fillmore
10/22 — Raleigh, NC — Ritz
10/24 — New York, NY — Palladium Times Square
10/25 — Silver Spring, MD — Fillmore Silver Spring
10/26 — Philadelphia, PA — TLA
10/28 — Worcester, MA — Palladium Worcester
10/30 — Quebec City, QC — Videotron Centre Hall
10/31 — Montreal, QC — Olympia
11/1 — Toronto, ON — Danforth
11/3 — Chicago, IL — Concord Music Hall
11/4 — Detroit, MI — Royal Oak Music Theatre
11/5 — Cleveland, OH — Agora
11/7 — Minneapolis, MN — Fillmore
11/8 — Winnipeg, MB — Burton Cummings Theatre
11/9 — Saskatoon, SK — Coors Event Centre
11/11 — Calgary, AB — MacEwan Hall
11/12 — Edmonton, AB — Midway
11/14 — Vancouver, BC — The Key
11/16 — Seattle, WA — Showbox