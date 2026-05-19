Arch Enemy & The Black Dahlia Murder Announce Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard May 19th, 2026 - 11:32 AM

Today, it has been announced that ARCH ENEMY and THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER will return to North American stages this fall on a co-headlining tour. The Wrath Across America tour runs from October 5 through November 19. Additional support will be provided by Septicflesh, Crypta and Thrown Into Exile. For tickets and more information, click here

While talking about the tour, Arch Enemy guitarist Michael Amott says, “North America, we are proud to announce our return, joined by the formidable BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, alongside special guests SEPTICFLESH, CRYPTA and THROWN INTO EXILE. An exceptional lineup, built for those who live and breathe PURE FUCKING METAL. We look forward to bringing you a new era of ARCH ENEMY to a city near. Be there!” BDM drummer Alan Cassidy briefly adds: “I’d take my arch enemy to see The Black Dahlia Murder and Arch Enemy! Then throw them in the pit. See you this fall!”

. The Wrath Across America Tour Dates

10/5 — Riverside, CA — Municipal Auditorium

10/6 — Phoenix, AZ — Marquee

10/8 — Salt Lake City, UT — Rockwell at The Complex

10/9 — Denver, CO — Fillmore

10/11 — Dallas, TX — Echo

10/12 — Houston, TX — House of Blues

10/13 — San Antonio, TX — Aztec Theatre

10/15 — Orlando, FL — Beacham

10/16 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL — Revolution

10/18 — Tampa, FL — Jannus

10/20 — Atlanta, GA — Masquerade (Heaven)

10/21 — Charlotte, NC — Fillmore

10/22 — Raleigh, NC — Ritz

10/24 — New York, NY — Palladium Times Square

10/25 — Silver Spring, MD — Fillmore Silver Spring

10/26 — Philadelphia, PA — TLA

10/28 — Worcester, MA — Palladium Worcester

10/30 — Quebec City, QC — Videotron Centre Hall

10/31 — Montreal, QC — Olympia

11/1 — Toronto, ON — Danforth

11/3 — Chicago, IL — Concord Music Hall

11/4 — Detroit, MI — Royal Oak Music Theatre

11/5 — Cleveland, OH — Agora

11/7 — Minneapolis, MN — Fillmore

11/8 — Winnipeg, MB — Burton Cummings Theatre

11/9 — Saskatoon, SK — Coors Event Centre

11/11 — Calgary, AB — MacEwan Hall

11/12 — Edmonton, AB — Midway

11/14 — Vancouver, BC — The Key

11/16 — Seattle, WA — Showbox