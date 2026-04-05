Michael Amott Responds To Similarity Claim Between Arch Enemy’s “To The Last Breath” & Kiko Loureiro’s “Talking Dreams”

Home News Aani Nagaiah April 5th, 2026 - 11:32 PM

Arch Enemy guitarist and founding member Michael Amott has responded to a copyright infringement claim made by Brazilian guitarist Kiko Loureiro, best known for his work with Megadeth and Angra, over the band’s recently released single “To The Last Breath.”

On March 27, Loureiro shared a post on Instagram suggesting a similarity between the track and his own composition “Talking Dreams,” from his 2024 album Theory of Mind. In the caption, Loureiro wrote: “Just helping to promote the new song by @archenemyofficial… you’re welcome.”

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Arch Enemy responded by releasing early demo footage from 2022 showing the melody that would eventually become “To The Last Breath,” presenting it as timestamped evidence predating Loureiro’s 2024 release. In a statement, the band said: “Anyone familiar with our creative process knows that we document extensively. Demos, drafts, and iterations are part of how we build our sound, and in this case, that documentation unquestionably establishes the timeline.”

Amott addressed Loureiro directly: “Hey Kiko, sorry to disappoint you and your lawyer, but as you can see and hear, I had the melody back in 2022 already, 2 years before you released your song. Any similarities are purely coincidental. Enjoy the video and good luck with your music, I will continue to not listen to it. Cheers!”

Former Arch Enemy vocalist and current band manager Angela Gossow had initially responded to Loureiro’s original post before the formal statement, writing: “So, three notes are the same? Well, I guess that happens quite often in music. I’ve heard many Arch Enemy notes in other songs, but I would never accuse the other band of plagiarism. If you really think you have a case, get in touch and discuss it professionally, don’t make a post like this.”

Amott had also initially treated the situation more lightly, commenting: “Thanks, brother! Looks like I should pay more attention to your solo work! See you at @bangersopenair!”

Both acts are set to perform at the Bangers Open Air festival later this month in São Paulo, Brazil. Arch Enemy headlines on Saturday April 25, while Loureiro will appear with Angra on Sunday April 26.

“To The Last Breath” was released in February and marked the first recorded music from Arch Enemy featuring new vocalist Lauren Hart, formerly of Once Human, who recently replaced longtime singer Alissa White-Gluz.

For the full report, read <a href=”https://blabbermouth.net/news/arch-enemy-shoots-down-kiko-loureiros-copyright-infringement-claim-over-to-the-last-breath-single-any-similarities-are-purely-coincidental”>Blabbermouth’s coverage here</a>.

Previously on mxdwn:

<a href=”https://music.mxdwn.com/2026/02/19/news/arch-enemy-reveal-once-humans-lauren-hart-as-new-vocalist-share-new-single-to-the-last-breath/”>Arch Enemy Reveal Once Human’s Lauren Hart As New Vocalist, Share New Single “To The Last Breath”</a>

<a href=”https://music.mxdwn.com/2025/11/25/news/founding-arch-enemy-vocalist-johan-liiva-clarifies-he-is-not-rejoining-following-alissa-white-gluzs-departure-i-am-just-as-surprised-as-all-of-you/”>Founding Arch Enemy Vocalist Johan Liiva Clarifies He Is Not Rejoining Following Alissa White-Gluz’s Departure</a>

<a href=”https://music.mxdwn.com/2025/11/23/news/alissa-white-gluz-parts-ways-from-arch-enemy-and-releases-debut-solo-single-the-room-where-she-died/”>Alissa White-Gluz Parts Ways From Arch Enemy And Releases Debut Solo Single “The Room Where She Died”</a>