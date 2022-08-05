The Mars Volta Announce New Self-Titled Album For September 2022 Release, Share New Song And Video “Vigil”

Home News Federico Cardenas August 5th, 2022 - 11:16 PM

The El Paso, Texas-based progressive rock outfit The Mars Volta has announced a new self-titled album, The Mars Volta. The upcoming project is set to drop on September 16. In anticipation of the new project, the Mars Volta has dropped a new single entitled “Vigil,” along with an accompanying music video.

Notably, this announcement follows after a roughly ten year long hiatus of the progressive rock band, with the band’s return coming in the form of their single, “Blacklight Shine,” released on June 20. Along with “Vigil,” the tracklisting for the new album will include both “Blacklight Shine” and “Graveyard Love,” released in July. Acting as the band’s seventh full length studio album, The Mars Volta will follow 2012’s Noctourniquet.

This latest project is expected to provide a distinct change in the style of previous albums from the progressive rock outfit, promising music that is more accessible, exciting and sophisticated than ever. While past projects often saw tracks that were extremely long, the 14 song tracklist for this latest project will see only two tracks longer than 4 minutes. See the album art and full tracklisting below.

The Mars Volta Tracklist

1. Blacklight Shine

2. Graveyard Love

3. Shore Story

4. Blank Condolences

5. Vigil

6. Qué Dios Te Maldiga Mí Corazón

7. Cerulea

8. Flash Burns From Flashbacks

9. Palm Full Of Crux

10. No Case Gain

11. Tourmaline

12. Equus 3

13. Collapsible Shoulders

14. The Requisition

Unique and distinct soundscapes are present all throughout “Vigil,” using guitar, synths and brilliant production all to their greatest effects. Cedric Bixler-Zavala’s vocals show themselves as being as energetic and bright than ever, meshing beautifully with the backing instrumental. Watch the official music video for “Vigil” via YouTube below.

In 2021, The Mars Volta dropped a collection of unreleased tracks entitled Landscape Tantrums. On September 22, the progressive-rock band will kick off their return to touring after a decade long hiatus with a show in Dallas, Texas, followed with a series of shows lasting until the end of October.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela