King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Share Fun New Single “Hog Calling Contest”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 23rd, 2024 - 1:29 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Earlier this month, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard announced their 26 album, Flight b741, will be out on August 9 through their own p(doom) records. And now, the group has shared their new single, “Hog Calling Contest.” As a whole, the song is amazing by how the instrumentation is fantastic by how each instrument and killer vocal performance fills the air with a sizzling and vibrant rock sound.

While talking about the inspiration for “Hog Calling Contest,” the band explains: “While recording Flight b741, we occasionally had these ultra inspired tune-up/warm-up jams. Of course, we were never actually recording during these moments though. Lost to time. Except one time; This time. We learnt to record these moments; ‘Daily Blues’ came together this way too. But ‘Hog Calling Contest’ retains a unique unhinged-ness that only comes when you’re fooling around with your mates and you don’t think you’re being recorded. Happy in mud!”

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard will be undertaking a massive U.S. tour this coming fall, which includes 3 hour marathon sets in New York, Chicago, Austin, and Quincy, WA, three headlining sets at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and a performance at The Forum in Los Angeles. Tickets to all dates are available here

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna