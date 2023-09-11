The Mars Volta’s Cedric Bixler Zavala Reacts To Danny Masterson’s Sentencing

Home News Cait Stoddard September 11th, 2023 - 11:30 AM

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt

According to brooklynvegan.com, The Mars Volta’s Cedric Bixler-Zavala and his wife Chrissie Carnell-Bixler have responded to actor Danny Masterson’s being sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of allegedly raping two women.

Bixler was allegedly one of Masterson’s alleged accusers but a jury did not find the actor guilty in Bixler’s alleged charge. The musician and Zavala have shared their thoughts against Masterson for years by allegedly saying they were allegedly stalked, allegedly intimidated and allegedly harassed by Masterson and the church of Scientology when Bixler and three other women allegedly sued the actor.

According to a social media post on September 9, Zavala thanked the people who helped send Masterson to prison.

“This is an appreciation post for the people who helped put danny masterson away for rape. Thank you for being as fearless as my wife and her sister survivors. Thank you for never wavering in your pursuit of justice. Yesterday was a heavy day. My sister texted me a quote for @chrissiebixler to read right after the sentencing hit the news“Échame tierra y veras como florezco”-Frida Kahlo. @leahremini @rindermike @asmithlevin @voices_in_action @lisabartleyabc7 My apologies but I left out the mighty @yasharali.”

In another social media post Zavala states: “I’ll be working on an “I don’t appreciate you” post. It’s long. You’ll probably want to unfollow me for it but it’s just a post dedicated to people that suck. No harm no foul. Just a list of bootlickers.”

In her social media post Bixler writes: “I’m still processing everything that happened yesterday. I will say that last night I had my first solid and peaceful night’s sleep in years. I just want to thank the following people for their tireless fight in helping us get justice. The Honorable Judge Olmedo, DDA Reinhold Mueller, DDA Ariel Anson, George Gascon and the LADA’s office, Detective Javier Vargas, Victim’s advocate Rosario Mariscal, our angel and fierce protector @leahremini , @rindermike , @asmithlevin , @yasharali , Lisa Bartley from @abc7la , my incredible husband Cedric Bixler-Zavala, and for my sister survivors Jen, Niesha, Bobette, Tricia, Kathleen, and to the rest of his survivors known and unknown… I hope you’re all experiencing justice and I pray deep healing for us all. Danny Masterson will never harm another woman for as long as he shall live. To all the victims of Scientology, we aren’t finished, yet.”

Both Zavala and Bixler have created posts and stories that referenced Masterson’s That ’70s Show costar Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis, wh recently issued apologies after being blasted when the letters they wrote on behalf of Masterson’s sentencing were posted online.