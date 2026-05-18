Mike Patton Joins The Armed For Performances Of “The Music Becomes A Skull,” “All Futures,” “An Iteration” & “Liar” During San Francisco Show

Home News Cait Stoddard May 18th, 2026 - 11:44 AM

According to Stereogum.com, Detroit experimental hardcore band the Armed are out on the road opening for Poison The Well and Converge right now. Sunday, the tour rolled into San Francisco, where the Armed were joined by local legend Mike Patton for half of their eight-song set. Patton, the heavy music artist, who is known for his tenures with Faith No More and Mr. Bungle, has been busy lately promoting AVTT/PTTN, his surprising album-length collaboration with indie folk-rockers the Avett Brothers.

But he was in town on Sunday to hop onstage for the last four Armed songs at the Regency Ballroom, by taking over lead vocals from Tony Wolski. According to setlist.fm, he did the songs: “The Music Becomes A Skull,” “All Futures,” “An Iteration” and “Liar.” Earlier in their performance, Converge drummer Ben Koller joined the Armed for two songs, including a cover of Converge’s “Homewrecker.” Check out footage of all four ARMD/PTTN performances below, and thanks to New York Times tech writer and huge music fan Mike Isaac for the tip.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi