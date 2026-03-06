Jehnny Beth Joins Forces With Mike Patton On Collaborative New Single & Video “Look At Me”

Home News Steven Taylor March 6th, 2026 - 4:39 PM

Jehnny Beth has teamed up with Mike Patton of Faith No More fame on a new single released today. Titled “Look At Me,” the collaborative single was released with a video, directed by Beth herself inspired by the work of film director Martin Scorsese. The video can be found on Beth’s YouTube channel.

The short song starts off kicking into a drumbeat right away with a voice repeating the title of the track. Beth is seen with an all-camouflage outfit on a beach, before removing her top seemingly to the shock of the people on the shore. The video continues to follow Beth across a variety of scenes, including watching Patton in a strange outfit on a television, visiting what seems to be her own funeral and some later more surreal scenes. After Beth breaks the camera in the video, the song begins into a more intense breakdown with the lyric “I rarely, rarely tell a lie.”

Beth stated that prior to the collaboration, Patton was a huge influence on her previous album You Heartbreaker, You. “When Johnny [Hostile] and I wrote ‘Look At Me’, we had this idea of a song in two parts,” Beth said about the collaboration. “When Mike sent his vocals it was like choosing candy in a candy store, he had a million ideas, it was mind blowing.” As for the song itself, Beth continued, “it’s about the modern sellers of truth, who share their opinion online on how to ‘better oneself’, giving an illusion of control – but all they really want is to be the centre of attention.”

Beth also explained more in the video’s influences, specifically citing 1976’s Taxi Driver as an inspiration. . “I represent De Niro’s character who embodies this lonely outcast who doesn’t have a place in the world”, Jehnny said. “Mike is the preacher who changes my outlook on the world, and our two characters merge together towards the end.”