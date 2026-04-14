Mike Patton Covers Faith No More’s “Digging The Grave,” “Ashes To Ashes” & Mr. Bungle’s “Retrovertigo” During AVTT/PTTN Show In Kentucky

Home News Aani Nagaiah April 14th, 2026 - 2:37 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Mike Patton brought some unexpected catalog diving to his AVTT/PTTN project’s April 10th show at the Louisville Palace Theatre in Kentucky. The set included live covers of Faith No More’s “Digging The Grave” and “Ashes To Ashes,” as well as “Retrovertigo” from his experimental rock band Mr. Bungle. The night also featured a take on “Easy” by the Commodores, a song Faith No More covered in the early 1990s.

AVTT/PTTN is a collaborative project between Patton and folk rock duo The Avett Brothers — Scott and Seth Avett. The group released their self-titled debut album in November 2025. mxdwn covered the album announcement and the lead single “Eternal Love” last fall.

The “Retrovertigo” performance marks another recent revival of the 1999 Mr. Bungle track. Patton played it live with Mr. Bungle this past January for the first time since 2000, and the band performed it again shortly after with Avenged Sevenfold singer M. Shadows in Buenos Aires.

Fan-filmed footage from the Louisville set can be viewed above. Additional details were first reported by ThePRP.

AVTT/PTTN has a run of spring and summer dates still ahead, including stops in Nashville, Chattanooga, San Francisco, Phoenix, and Brooklyn. See the full list of upcoming shows at the band’s official channels.