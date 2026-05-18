Everclear Announce Fall 2026 ‘The Lucky 7’ North American Tour Dates With American Hi-Fi

Home News Cait Stoddard May 18th, 2026 - 1:46 PM

Everclear, vocalist, guitarist and founder Art Alexakis, has announced The Lucky 7 Tour featuring special guests American Hi-Fi. The 24 date fall headlining tour will kick off on October 22, in Los Angeles before stopping in San Francisco, Portland, Denver, Salt Lake City, Omaha, Kansas City, Minneapolis, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Louisville and other cities. For tickets and more information, click here. $1 per ticket for The Lucky 7 Tour will be donated to MusiCares.

New for this year’s annual fall outing: fans will be voting for their favorite songs from Everclear’s extensive and three decades-long catalog to be included in the setlist. In addition to their beloved hits like “Father of Mine” and “Santa Monica,” the top seven most requested songs in each city will be played at that night’s show. “We couldn’t be more excited to hit the road this fall for The Lucky 7 Tour,” shares Alexakis. “Our fans have always been a huge part of what we do, so giving them a real voice in the setlist by letting them vote on the songs they want to hear makes this tour feel even more special. We can’t wait to get out there, and having our old friends American Hi-Fi with us is perfect!”

The Lucky 7 Tour Dates

10/22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether *

10/23 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades *

10/24 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent *

10/25 – Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery *

10/27 – Eugene, OR – McDonald Theatre *

10/28 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom *

10/29 – TBA *

10/31 – Billings, MT – The Pub Station *

11/1 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre *

11/3 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex *

11/5 – Cheyenne, WY – The Lincoln *

11/6 – Wichita, KS – The Cotillion *

11/7 – Omaha, NE – The Astro Theater *

11/8 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman *

11/10 – Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place *

11/12 – Champaign, IL – The City Center *

11/13 – East Moline, IL – The Rust Belt *

11/14 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee *

11/15 – Minneapolis, MN – Mystic Lake Casino Showroom *

11/17 – Fort Wayne, IN – Clyde Theatre *

11/19 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland *

11/20 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts *

11/21 – Louisville, KY – Caesars Southern Indiana Event Center *

11/22 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville *