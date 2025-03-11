Everclear Announce Fall 2025 ‘Sparkle And Fade’ 30th Anniversary Tour Dates With Local H & Sponge

Home News Cait Stoddard March 11th, 2025 - 6:20 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, Everclear has announced a fall 2025 U.S. tour that will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of the band’s breakthrough album Sparkle and Fade. The outing will feature support from Local H and Sponge. For tickets and more information, click here.

The tour kicks off on September 4, in Los Angeles before making stops in Denver, Austin, Orlando, Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, Boston, Minneapolis and other cities. Before the upcoming tour, Everclear will be playing headlining shows throughout the spring and early summer months.

While talking about the upcoming tour, singer Art Alexakis said: “Sparkle and Fade was not the first album I had made, but it was the album I had wanted to make my whole life. It changed everything for me and Everclear. Because of its success and lasting impact, this band has survived and prospered for three decades and this tour will be celebrating Sparkle and Fade is another way of us saying ‘thank you’ to all of the incredible fans old and new.”

Alexakis adds: “We’re excited to travel the US this fall with our fellow ’90s brethren Local H and Sponge. In addition to all the hits and fan favorites, we’re going to pretty much play the whole album through the course of the show to commemorate this 30th anniversary. If you are a fan of this record, you do not want to miss this tour!”

Everclear Tour Dates

9/4 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater *

9/6 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall *

9/7 – Rocklin, CA – Quarry Park Amphitheater *

9/9 – Medford, OR – Craterian Theater *

9/11 – Bend, OR – Silver Moon Brewing *

9/12 – Eugene, OR – McDonald Theatre *

9/13 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom *

9/14 – Tacoma, WA – Emerald Queen Casino and Hotel *

9/16 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall *

9/17 – Livingston, MT – Pine Creek Lodge *

9/19 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre *

9/20 – Lubbock, TX – The Buddy Holly Hall *

9/21 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion *

9/23 – Austin, TX – The Paramount Theatre *

9/25 – Plano, TX – Legacy Hall *

9/26 – St. Charles, MO – The Family Arena *

9/27 – Kokomo, IN – Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion *

9/28 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom *

10/3 – Grundy County, TN – The Caverns *

10/4 – Sugar Hill, GA – The Eagle Theatre *

10/5 – Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall *

10/7 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live *

10/8 – Clearwater, FL – Bilheimer Capitol Theatre *

10/9 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – The Parker *

10/11 – Fort Pierce, FL – Sunrise Theatre *

10/12 – Ponte Vedra, FL – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall *

10/16 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre *

10/17 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa *

10/18 – Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes *

10/19 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount *

10/21 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live *

10/22 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza *

10/23 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place *

10/24 – Philadelphia (Bensalem), PA – Xcite Center at Parx Casino *

10/25 – Washington, DC – Black Cat *

10/27 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues *

10/28 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s *

10/30 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre *

11/1 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue *

11/2 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall *

* = w/ Local H and Sponge