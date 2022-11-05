Everclear Shares New Single “Year Of The Tiger”

Home News Gracie Chunes November 5th, 2022 - 12:49 PM

On Friday, November 4, Everclear released their latest single “Year Of The Tiger,” the bands first release since their 2015 album Black Is The New Black.

In the wake of COVID and worldwide shutdowns, Everclear vocalist, guitarist and founder Art Alexakis said he felt he “needed to write a song that not just explained [his] anger and frustration, but a song that served as a mission statement,” and that’s exactly what “Year Of The Tiger” is. The song is about not backing down, challenging lies and refusing to be intimidated by ignorance or loud voices.

This year marks 30 years of Everclear and the band have spent the year touring to celebrate. The band will head to the UK this month to continue their tour, co-headlining with fellow ‘90s rockers Soul Asylum, before returning to the US for a handful of headlining Southern California shows with supporting act Sponge. Find more information and tickets here.

Stream “Year Of The Tiger” here.