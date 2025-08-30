Local H Surprise Drops New Ham Fisted Re-record Album ReFISTED And Announces Fall 2025 Tour Dates With Everclear and Sponge

‘90s rock band Local H dropped a surprise re-recording of their debut LP, Ham Fisted to celebrate its 30th anniversary. The re-recorded version is called ReFISTED and it was recorded by Greg Norman at Steve Albini’s Electrical Audio. ReFISTED is available on digital as well as vinyl, cassette and CD. The new version can currently be pre-ordered here. Lead guitarist and vocalist of the band, Scott Lucas shared, “Not so much a reimagining – more like this a do-over. Like retaking a test that you didn’t exactly ace the first time around. It seemed like a fun, easy idea – can you take songs that you wrote and recorded 30 years ago and breathe new life into them? Or give them a new spin? Are you a better songwriter than you were 30 years ago?” He continued by including a metaphor about his experience as a musician, “Turns out to be one of the hardest records I ever made. It was like getting into a fistfight with myself at 24. I think I got a few licks in, but I walked out of there pretty beat up.”
Lucas also shared that ReFISTED is a ‘Touch & Go’ record that is very reminiscent of the ‘90s. The original Ham Fisted LP was treated like a demo for the re-recording and the ultimate goal was to record heavier versions of each track. Lucas further explained that the LP needed “some new, younger blood. Like a vampire. I didn’t want it to just be lifers making reappearances like the ghosts of record past – so I brought in people from new bands that I dig. Like the dues from Tuff Sudz and Deanna from Sincere Engineer – who wandered it out of the park on ‘Skid Marks.’ Local H will be going on tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the album. The tour begins on September 4 at The Regent in Los Angeles, CA. The band is supporting fellow rock bands Everclear and Sponge. The tour’s final stop will be on November 2 at Thalia Hall in Chicago, IL. Tickets can be purchased here.
ReFISTED Tracklist:
- “Feed”
- “Cynic”
- “Mayonnaise & Malaise”
- “User”
- “Sports Bar”
- “Manipulator”
- “Bag Of Hammers”
- “Chicago Fanphair ‘23”
- “Scott Rock”
- “Strict 9”
- “Skid Marks”
- “Grrrlfriend”
ReFISTED Tour Dates:
September 4 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent
September 5 – Menlo Park – The Guild Theatre
September 6 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall
September 7 – Rocklin, CA – Quarry Park Amphitheater
September 9 – Medford, OR – Craterian Theater
September 11 – Bend, OR – Silver Moon Brewing
September 12 – Eugene, OR – McDonald Theatre
September 13 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
September 14 – Seattle, WA – Emerald Queen Casino
September 16 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall
September 17 – Livingston, MT – Pine Creek Lodge
September 19 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre
September 20 – Lubbock, TX – Buddy Holly
September 21 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
September 23 – Austin, TX – The Paramount Theatre
September 25 – Plano, TX – Legacy Hall
September 26 – St Charles, MO – Family Arena
September 27 – Kokomo, IN – Kokomo Concert Series
September 28 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom
October 3 – Pelham, TN – The Caverns
October 4 – Sugar Hill, GA – The Eagle at Sugar Hill
October 5 – Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall
Tuesday, October 07 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live
October 08 – Clearwater, FL – Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
October 09, – Fort Lauderdale, FL – The Parker
October 11 – Fort Pierce, FL – Sunrise Theatre
October 12 – Ponte Vedra, FL – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
October 16 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre
October 17 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva
October 18 – Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes
October 19 – Huntington, NY – Paramount
October 21 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live
October 22 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
October 23 – New Haven, CT – Toads
October 24 – Philadelphia PA – Parx Casino
October 25 – Washington, DC – Black Cat
October 27 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
October 28 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s
October 30 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room @ Old National Cent
October 31 – McHenry, IL – The Vixen
November 1 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
November 2 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer