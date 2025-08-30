Local H Surprise Drops New Ham Fisted Re-record Album ReFISTED And Announces Fall 2025 Tour Dates With Everclear and Sponge

Home News Isabella Bergamini August 30th, 2025 - 10:07 PM

‘90s rock band Local H dropped a surprise re-recording of their debut LP, Ham Fisted to celebrate its 30th anniversary. The re-recorded version is called ReFISTED and it was recorded by Greg Norman at Steve Albini’s Electrical Audio. ReFISTED is available on digital as well as vinyl, cassette and CD. The new version can currently be pre-ordered here. Lead guitarist and vocalist of the band, Scott Lucas shared, “Not so much a reimagining – more like this a do-over. Like retaking a test that you didn’t exactly ace the first time around. It seemed like a fun, easy idea – can you take songs that you wrote and recorded 30 years ago and breathe new life into them? Or give them a new spin? Are you a better songwriter than you were 30 years ago?” He continued by including a metaphor about his experience as a musician, “Turns out to be one of the hardest records I ever made. It was like getting into a fistfight with myself at 24. I think I got a few licks in, but I walked out of there pretty beat up.”

Lucas also shared that ReFISTED is a ‘Touch & Go’ record that is very reminiscent of the ‘90s. The original Ham Fisted LP was treated like a demo for the re-recording and the ultimate goal was to record heavier versions of each track. Lucas further explained that the LP needed “some new, younger blood. Like a vampire. I didn’t want it to just be lifers making reappearances like the ghosts of record past – so I brought in people from new bands that I dig. Like the dues from Tuff Sudz and Deanna from Sincere Engineer – who wandered it out of the park on ‘Skid Marks.’ Local H will be going on tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the album. The tour begins on September 4 at The Regent in Los Angeles, CA. The band is supporting fellow rock bands Everclear and Sponge. The tour’s final stop will be on November 2 at Thalia Hall in Chicago, IL. Tickets can be purchased here.

ReFISTED Tracklist:

“Feed” “Cynic” “Mayonnaise & Malaise” “User” “Sports Bar” “Manipulator” “Bag Of Hammers” “Chicago Fanphair ‘23” “Scott Rock” “Strict 9” “Skid Marks” “Grrrlfriend”

ReFISTED Tour Dates:

September 4 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent

September 5 – Menlo Park – The Guild Theatre

September 6 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

September 7 – Rocklin, CA – Quarry Park Amphitheater

September 9 – Medford, OR – Craterian Theater

September 11 – Bend, OR – Silver Moon Brewing

September 12 – Eugene, OR – McDonald Theatre

September 13 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

September 14 – Seattle, WA – Emerald Queen Casino

September 16 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall

September 17 – Livingston, MT – Pine Creek Lodge

September 19 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre

September 20 – Lubbock, TX – Buddy Holly

September 21 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

September 23 – Austin, TX – The Paramount Theatre

September 25 – Plano, TX – Legacy Hall

September 26 – St Charles, MO – Family Arena

September 27 – Kokomo, IN – Kokomo Concert Series

September 28 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

October 3 – Pelham, TN – The Caverns

October 4 – Sugar Hill, GA – The Eagle at Sugar Hill

October 5 – Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall

Tuesday, October 07 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live

October 08 – Clearwater, FL – Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

October 09, – Fort Lauderdale, FL – The Parker

October 11 – Fort Pierce, FL – Sunrise Theatre

October 12 – Ponte Vedra, FL – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

October 16 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre

October 17 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva

October 18 – Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes

October 19 – Huntington, NY – Paramount

October 21 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live

October 22 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

October 23 – New Haven, CT – Toads

October 24 – Philadelphia PA – Parx Casino

October 25 – Washington, DC – Black Cat

October 27 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

October 28 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

October 30 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room @ Old National Cent

October 31 – McHenry, IL – The Vixen

November 1 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

November 2 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall