Everclear, Soul Asylum And Candlebox Announced As Headliners For Flannel Nation 2022 Festival

Lauren Floyd March 26th, 2022 - 2:09 PM

The inaugural Flannel Nation Festival will commence this summer. The best of 90s rock will be there so throw on your favorite flannel, leather jacket and ripped jeans and get excited!

Everclear, Soul Asylum and Candlebox lead the lineup, and according to Loudwire, the lineup goes back in time to present some of the best 90s tunes of that era. The bill also features sets from Filter, Cracker, Fstball, Sponge and others still to be named.

Festival-goers will know more in the coming months on what other bands will be joining the day-long event which will also feature food trucks, a full bar and retail vendors. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.