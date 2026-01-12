Jenny Lewis Comments “Bigot Bardot” On X Seemingly In Reference To Controversy Surrounding Brigitte Bardot References

Home News Juliet Paiz January 12th, 2026 - 12:53 PM

Singer and songwriter Jenny Lewis drew attention online this week after posting the phrase “bigot bardot” on X. The short message appeared without added explanation but was widely interpreted as a reaction to the renewed discussion surrounding French actress Brigitte Bardot and the controversy tied to her public legacy.

bigot bardot — jenny lewis (@jennylewis) December 31, 2025

Bardot, who died late last year, was widely known for her influence on film, fashion, and popular culture during the mid twentieth century. However, her later life was marked by repeated criticism for statements widely characterized as allegedly Islamophobic and anti immigrant, as well as multiple legal convictions in France related to inciting racial hatred. Those aspects of her history have resurfaced prominently in recent conversations following her death.

Lewis’s post arrived shortly after pop artist Chappell Roan faced backlash from fans for initially paying tribute to Bardot on social media. After criticism began circulating, Roan addressed the situation publicly, stating that she was not fully aware of Bardot’s political record at the time and clarified that she did not support or agree with those views. The exchange prompted broader discussion online about how artists acknowledge influential figures whose personal histories remain divisive.

While Lewis did not reference Roan directly, the timing and wording of her comment placed it squarely within the same ongoing conversation. Reactions to Lewis’s post were mixed, with some users expressing agreement and others questioning the intent behind the message. As of now, Lewis has not expanded on the statement or offered additional context. Bardot’s legacy, in particular, continues to generate debate as artists and audiences reassess how cultural icons are remembered.