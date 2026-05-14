Library Of Congress Induct Music From Weezer, The Go-Gos, Taylor Swift, Beyonce & More

Home News Cait Stoddard May 14th, 2026 - 1:19 PM

According to Pitchfork.com, the Library of Congress has announced this year’s batch of “defining sounds of history” to be preserved in its National Recording Registry. Among the inductees are songs and albums by Beyoncé (“Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)”), Taylor Swift (1989), Weezer (Blue Album), Chaka Khan (her version of Prince’s “I Feel For You”), the Go-Go’s (Beauty and the Beat), Jamie Principle and Frankie Knuckles (“Your Love” remix) and Gladys Knight and the Pips (“Midnight Train to Georgia”). Check out the full list below.

Robert R. Newlen, who is the acting Librarian of Congress, unveiled the selection of “audio treasures worthy of preservation for all time.” It has been noted that recordings are chosen for their “cultural, historical or aesthetic importance in the nation’s recorded sound heritage.” In a statement, Belinda Carlisle of the Go-Go’s said: “It’ll be great 100 years from now when someone is doing their research and they see The Go-Go’s in there.”

The band’s Jane Wiedlin adds: “I don’t know that there is a better feeling than knowing that women are raising their daughters and playing them The Go-Go’s. As far as The Go-Go’s legacy, the biggest accomplishment is that we broke the glass ceiling. I get in a lot of arguments over this, but there is literally no other all-female band that went No. 1 on the charts, play their own instruments and write their own songs. None.”

Chaka Khan, meanwhile, said her version of “I Feel for You” represented “a moment where everything converged: Prince’s genius, Stevie’s harmonica, Grandmaster Melle Mel’s rap and whatever God put in me that day. For the Library of Congress to say this recording belongs in the permanent collection of American sound heritage, that means it wasn’t just a hit, it was history. And I am so very grateful to have been part of it.”

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez