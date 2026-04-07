Weezer Teases Forthcoming Album With New Single “Shine Again”

Home News Juliet Paiz April 7th, 2026 - 10:40 PM

Photo credit: Conny Chavez

According to Brooklyn Vegan, Weezer have kicked off their next chapter with the release of “Shine Again,” a new single that serves as the first taste of the band’s forthcoming album. Rather than easing into this new era quietly, the track arrives with the kind of bright, guitar-driven energy that immediately feels like classic Weezer consisting of sharp hooks, big melody and just enough emotional weight. At its core, “Shine Again” feels like a song about pushing through whatever tries to dim you. There’s a sense of optimism running through it, but not in a cheesy or overly sentimental way. Instead, it lands as resilient, giving the track a little more depth than a straightforward power-pop single.

What makes the song hit is how effortless it sounds. Weezer isn’t trying to radically reinvent themselves here, and they don’t need to. “Shine Again” works because it plays to the band’s strengths while still feeling fresh enough to spark curiosity about what the full album might sound like. As a lead single, it does exactly what it’s supposed to do and opens the door without giving everything away. If this is the tone Weezer will set for the next record, it’s clear they are coming back with something that feels melodic. “Shine Again” may only be the beginning, but it’s a strong one.

photo credit: Conny Chavez