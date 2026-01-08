Members of Linda Lindas, Foo Fighters and Social Distortion Join Forces on New Song “We Are LA!” to Benefit Sweet Relief Musicians Fund

Home News Jasmina Pepic January 8th, 2026 - 4:10 PM

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez

A powerful collaborative song titled “We Are LA!” has been released by a diverse group of musicians to raise funds for the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund and commemorate the one-year anniversary of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. The track features contributions from members of acclaimed bands across generations and genres, all uniting behind a shared cause. Fans and supporters of the music community have already begun streaming the song and engaging with associated fundraising efforts.

The benefit single brings together a remarkable array of artists, including Jonny Two Bags of Social Distortion, Rami Jaffee of Foo Fighters and Eloise Wong of The Linda Lindas, among many others, in a collective effort to support career musicians in need. According to Consequence, the project is billed as a “Punk Rock to the Rescue Single” and is designed to benefit the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, a nonprofit that provides financial assistance to musicians and music industry professionals facing medical costs, housing expenses and other essential needs.

Beyond featuring punk and rock luminaries, “We Are LA!” highlights the deeply rooted sense of community within the Los Angeles music scene. Contributors also include members of TSOL, Pennywise, Alkaline Trio, The Go-Go’s and The Bangles, as well as figures like Mike Watt of Minutemen and Jim Lindberg. In addition to the single and its music video, signed memorabilia like a guitar and T-shirt from many of the performers are being auctioned off with proceeds going to the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, with bidding open through January 18th at 10 p.m. ET.

The release has been made available across digital streaming platforms and as a limited-edition vinyl picture disc, offering fans multiple ways to support wildfire relief efforts through their listening and purchases.