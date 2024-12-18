Brendan Yates of Turnstile Sings Piano Duets With Liam Benzvi at Jack Antonoff’s Ally Coalition Talent Show

Home News Charlotte Huot December 18th, 2024 - 4:27 PM

The Ally Coalition Talent Show, a holiday tradition founded by Jack Antonoff and his sister Rachel, brought together a dazzling array of performers in New York last night to support unhoused and at-risk LGBTQ+ youth. Among the evening’s standout moments was an unexpected collaboration between Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates and New York musician Liam Benzvi, according to Stereogum.

Yates, known for his high-energy performances as the lead singer of Baltimore hardcore band Turnstile, stepped out of his usual style to perform two stripped-down piano duets with Benzvi. Together, they delivered emotional renditions of Turnstile’s Julien Baker collaboration, “Underwater Boi,” and Benzvi’s 2022 track, “Hiccup.” This unexpected pairing highlighted a softer side of Yates, showcasing his versatility as a vocalist.

The evening’s lineup, as in past years, was kept under wraps until the performances, adding an element of surprise to the sold-out event. Sabrina Carpenter served as the surprise headliner, joining Antonoff’s band Bleachers to perform two of her recent hits, “Slim Pickins” and the chart-topping “Please Please Please.”

Other highlights included Rachel Zegler, star of the current musical version of Romeo and Juliet (scored by Antonoff), singing “Man Of The House” with Bleachers, and Phish frontman Trey Anastasio covering Mitski with Antonoff’s band.

Comedian Mike Birbiglia and several others provided levity throughout the night, while Steel Train, Antonoff’s former band, reunited for a nostalgic performance. The event closed with Bleachers’ holiday staple “Merry Christmas, Please Don’t Call,” which was recently released officially.

The Ally Coalition Talent Show continues to shine as a celebration of creativity and community, raising funds for vital causes while delivering unforgettable performances.

Photo credit: Madison Hedgecock