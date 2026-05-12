Sondre Lerche Announces New Album Acrobats For August 2026 Release, Shares New Video For “Little Kids”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 12th, 2026 - 8:14 PM

Today,singer/songwriter Sondre Lerche has announced his new album, Acrobats will release on August 21, through PLZ/Virgin. His first full-length of brand new music in over four years, Acrobats marks the return of the beloved Norwegian artist with an album that is bold and bombastic with a polarizing reflection on the dichotomy of finding love, while in times of soulless global unrest and unfathomable human atrocities.

Lerche has also unveiled the first look at the album with “Little Kids,” which is a dreamy, sepia-toned melody featuring vivid string arrangements by Sean O’Hagan (High Llamas) and performed by the Stockholm Studio Orchestra, who recently played on Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl. Directed by rising Norwegian filmmaker Lea Meyer, co-produced by Alexander von Mehren and Lerche and mixed by Jørgen Trœen, the official video inspires empathy and kindness towards our younger selves when seeking affirmation and love.

“From the first verse’s innocent rejection, to the third verse’s plunge into premature adulthood, ‘Little Kids’ is about trying to avoid looking back in anger, and instead look back with newfound empathy and perspective on adolescent attempts at stumbling towards love, friendship and intimacy,” stated Lerche. “It’s about forgiving who you were and who you were with, and that feeling we get when we see photos of ourselves and realize we were so much younger than we thought at the time. It’s personal, but highly universal.”

Acrobats Track List